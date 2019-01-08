AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Animal Welfare is asking for donations after more than 100 animals were rescued from a property in Solon last week.

RELATED: More than 100 animals seized in Maine investigation

In a release sent out Wednesday, July 31, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the 96 dogs, six cats, three chickens, and two horses rescued by Maine Animal Welfare need medical care and behavioral evaluations.

RELATED: State and Solon officials were aware of animals' conditions and working to help

MDACF added that the animals are presently considered to be evidence in the complaint, and the legal process will likely take several weeks. As a result, there is an urgent and immediate need for public donations to help finance the rescue effort.

MDACF said more than 70 adult collies and dobermans are being cared for in an emergency shelter.

"Everyone is doing a great job caring for the dogs, and our next hurdle is to move to an emergency shelter that is larger and better equipped," said Liam Hughes, Director of Maine Animal Welfare.

Hughes added that they are trying to give the dogs the individual care they need, but the temporary shelter site is too small.

MDACF says anyone interested in helping can check in with their local shelter, since shelters across Maine are sending supplies and staff to care for the animals.

Those interested in donating can do so here.