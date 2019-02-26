AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's attorney general is warning residents about fraudulent calls from people claiming to represent Medicare.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says the state has received reports about Maine Medicare recipients who have received phone calls from people claiming to be from Medicare and trying to get access to Social Security numbers and other information. Frey says Medicare consumers who provided information to these callers should review Medicare statements closely and call 1-800-MEDICARE right away if they see anything out of the ordinary.

Frey says residents should never provide information in response to unsolicited calls. Residents can also contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 207-626-8849 or consumer.mediation@maine.gov if they believe they have been targeted by a scammer.