Maine AG intends to demand overpayments from Robert Indiana estate

The attorney general contends $3.7 million paid to four law firms in New York and Maine and $403,000 collected by the estate’s personal representative were excessive

ROCKLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired in 2018.

The Maine attorney general’s office intends to demand that law firms return money that was allegedly overpaid by the estate of artist Robert Indiana.

All told, about $10 million in legal fees has been paid to law firms and to the estate’s personal representative.

Indiana’s estate has been embroiled in a lawsuit by a company that held the copyright for his iconic “LOVE” series.

