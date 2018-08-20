(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After decades of misconduct allegations against the Catholic church in the United States, and last week's bombshell grand jury report in Pennsylvania, Pope Francis is issuing a letter addressed to the people around the world.

In it, the Pope says not enough was done to protect children or to get rid of priests the Pennsylvania report called "predators." The pontiff said, "we showed no care for the little ones... we abandoned them."

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with two men, both victims of clergy sexual abuse, who live in Maine and who read the Pope's letter. Lawrence Gray of Scarborough was one of the five victims who split a $1.2 million settlement from the Portland Diocese in 2016 for sexual abuse. He was an alter boy at Saint Dominic's parish.

Gray credits his reports of abuse, when he was between nine and thirteen years old, with removing his abuser, James Vallely, from active priesthood. He believes the Pope's letter will not bring change unless the church revises its rules.

"Until the church addresses married clergy and a mixed clergy, with men and women, until we see these things, that's when I could see any change," said Gray. "This doesn't happen among Protestant ministers, among Muslim mullahs, and it doesn't happen among Jewish rabbis. You very rarely hear a story about it."

Robert Gossart of Mount Desert Island says he was abused when he was a child in Belgium. Gossart is a member of the Maine chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

"He [Pope Francis] talks about being ashamed and repentance, and the efforts of the church, and that's about all we hear. The same thing every time," said Gossart.

Gossart said he tried to confront the Catholic church, but "...they were very reluctant to give information and it seems all the records of my abusers have disappeared."

Both Gossart and Gray tell NEWS CENTER Maine that current efforts made by the Catholic church are not preventing future abuse.

The Portland Diocese did not respond to a request for comment on the pontiff's letter. However, Bishop Deeley did issue a statement Thursday over the latest headlines from Pennsylvania on the way bishops should respond, which included a new and confidential way for individuals to report complaints against bishops.

