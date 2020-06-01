MAINE, Maine — Despite the implementation of the "hands-free" driving law in September of 2019, there was a slight uptick in fatal car accidents compared to 2018.

According to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, there were 155 motor vehicle deaths in 2019. There were 140 deaths in 2018.

The number of motor vehicle deaths from the past two years have decreased from 2017. There were 173 fatalities in 2017.

The lowest number of motor vehicle fatalities was 131 in 2014. The largest number of deaths was 276 in 1970.

For a list of the number of fatal vehicle crashes in Maine over the years, click here.

There were 16 pedestrian deaths in Maine in 2019, compared to just seven in 2018.

However, that number is similar to the years leading up to 2018.

In 2015, there were 19 pedestrian deaths in Maine. In 2016, there were 17 pedestrian deaths in Maine. In 2017, there were 20 pedestrian deaths in Maine.