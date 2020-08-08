Main Street Bucksport holds 3rd annual 'Kids on Main'

This year, Main Street Bucksport 'Kids on Main' event was outdoors to allow families to social distance during coronavirus while a volunteer read books to kids.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — This Saturday morning just by the Bucksport Marina, there was storytelling for kids!

A volunteer from Literacy Volunteers of Maine read books for kids for about an hour. Kids were able to take a couple of books home with them!

Kids also enjoyed an ice-cream while the volunteer read books.

Main Street Bucksport has organized the event for three years now. This year, the event was outdoors so that families could properly social distance and enjoy the traditional storytelling and ice cream event.

"We decided that one thing that would be helpful would be to distribute some masks for kids cause school was coming up, so a local lady in Orland made some masks and we got enough donations to get 1000 masks," says Ron Russell from Main Street Bucksport.

Besides books and ice-cream, this year...the non-profit also gave out a cloth mask for kids!

Free books, masks and ice-cream for kids in @BucksportME! Main Street Bucksport found a safe way this year for volunteers to read books to kids. If your kiddo needs a mask you can still stop by Main Street Bucksport for one! #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/m62uX5bSYi — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) August 8, 2020

"Give away some masks, give away some ice-cream, give away some books, but also show kids how they need to stay apart, because school is coming up and it'll be a learning curve for all of them, so that's sort of the impetus of this," says Russell.