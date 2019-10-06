MADISON, Maine — Students in Madison are using innovation in their every day class curriculum to learn to solve real-world problems.

It’s part of the STEAM program, similar to STEM. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The program is offered throughout SAD 59.

This year, middle school students worked with University of Maine undergraduates, flying drones. In addition to learning how to fly the drones, the students discovered how to chart a course to a specific location to tackle a forest fire or render first aid.

Students also used 3-D printers to learn how to print prosthetics. They started by using plastic straws to learn how to print fingers that will bend just like a normal finger.

The result? A fully-functional prosthetic hand.

"Somebody could come into our school, and we could possibly print them a prosthetic finger so that they could work," said Maci Belanger, one of the students involved in the program.

New this year, students are running an aquaponics lab in the basement of the junior high school.

There, students learn to grow sustainable food using nutrients from the fish they harvest.

Currently, the food is sold and used in their local food pantry. Next year, they expect to sell some of the food back to the school’s cafeteria.