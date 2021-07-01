'Maddox Matters' | Rally in Rockland following the death of a 3-year-old boy

On June 23, Jessica Williams was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old son. Now, the community is rallying against similar crimes in the area.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Following multiple deaths of children in the same Maine community, people that live there will rally Thursday morning to talk about how to fix what seems to be an ongoing problem.

Maine State Police detectives arrested 35-year-old Jessica Williams on Wednesday, June 23, and charged her with the murder of her 3-year-old son, Maddox.

Maddox's death happened in Stockton Springs, the same community in which 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy was killed as a result of abuse by her parents, Julio Carrillo and Sharon Kennedy (formerly Carrillo).

The "Maddox Matters" rally begins at 10 a.m. outside the Rockland district office of the Department of Health and Human Services on Camden Street.