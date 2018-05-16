MACHIAS (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Making a difference, thousands of miles from home.

It's what one Machias mother feels a calling to do, so she’s taking on the responsibility of feeding, clothing, and caring for hundreds of children in one remote community in Uganda.

A town rarely known outside of the state of Maine, is now on the map in this community.

Kristen Johnson, founder and director of the nonprofit organization Little Hands of Hope, says people thought she was nuts five years ago when she began sending money to a man she met online.

“I knew nobody in Africa,” says Johnson. “Nobody. I just randomly was posting the song that I had recorded, and it went to Africa, and that's how I met him."

Out of Johnson’s friendship with this man, Moses, came the Little Hands of Hope nonprofit in Machias. Their chance encounter on Facebook became the foundation of the organization, which raises funds in Maine to send to Uganda, to care for orphaned children living on the street.

"I had saved up fifty dollars, so we sent it over to him,” says Johnson. “Moses used the fifty dollars to feed some kids who didn't have homes, orphans in his community, and I was just blown away that fifty dollars could feed like one-hundred kids or something for like an entire week."

Johnson runs the non-profit out of her home on Hudson Boulevard. There is no staff or employees, just Mainers looking to better the lives of people less fortunate, thousands of miles away in Africa.

"I decided that I needed to go and most people around me at that time thought I was nuts, you know, like really nuts,” recalls Johnson.

She felt a calling, that she had to help these children in Africa.

"Everybody's heart is called to something and my heart was called to help the street kids in Africa,” says Johnson. “Someone else's heart could be called to help, you know, kids here.”

"The heart behind [the organization,]” says Aura Moore, as to the reason behind why she got involved. “I just have a desire to just really express that."

Johnson has rallied the Machias community, holding fundraisers and selling crafts, getting others involved in helping the Masaka community in Uganda.

"When I found out it was to feed homeless, helpless children, doesn't matter if it's in another country or not, I think that we all deserve some help,” says Scott Conlin, a chef at the Riverside Inn, who participated in a recent fundraiser for the organization.

This Machias nonprofit; making a big impact, thousands of miles from Maine.

"Little Hands is run completely on people's kindness and loving hearts,” says Johnson. “When our kids are sick, they can't get medical care unless the funds come into Little Hands of Hope and we can get them the medical care, so it's completely run on donations that come in."

If you're interested in learning more about the mission of Little Hands of Hope, or donating to the organization, visit their website or Facebook page to learn more.

