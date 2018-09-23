READFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- So what happens when a Great Dane mimics its owner doing lunges? The video goes viral of course.
Some of you may have seen the video going around - it has been viewed more than 15 million times online. Sunday, this Readfield pooch got his fifteen minutes of fame on the TODAY Show.
Jamie and Chris Clark filmed the year and half-year-old blue Great Dane named Luca, doing lunges inside the house along with Chris.
It’s fun to play with my people. I want to be just like Dad. #greatdane #lungingluca #bluedane #doggyexercise #lucabaloo
Luca is full of energy all the time and is best friends with 12 years old, Ethan. Jamie says she is surprised how viral the video has gone and has made a new Instagram for LungingLuca.
“We have thought about maybe trying burpees, but the only thing that I can think is that he'll probably just be hopping on our back or something," said Jamie. "We haven't tried anything else. What's funny is that this was so spur of the moment, but we haven't even really comprehended how far this has reached.”
Jamie has received positive messages from all over the world; as far away as South Africa. She said she is using this video to teach her kids to be careful about what they post on social media.