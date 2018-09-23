READFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- So what happens when a Great Dane mimics its owner doing lunges? The video goes viral of course.

Some of you may have seen the video going around - it has been viewed more than 15 million times online. Sunday, this Readfield pooch got his fifteen minutes of fame on the TODAY Show.

Jamie and Chris Clark filmed the year and half-year-old blue Great Dane named Luca, doing lunges inside the house along with Chris.

View this post on Instagram

It’s fun to play with my people. I want to be just like Dad. #greatdane #lungingluca #bluedane #doggyexercise #lucabaloo

