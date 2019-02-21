AMHERST, N.H. — A lucky duck in New Jersey is waddling again after a New Hampshire-based company built him a custom wheelchair.

Merlin the duck has trouble walking because his left leg is deformed. When staff at Walkin' Pets in New Hampshire saw Merlin's story, they were inspired to help.

Working together, Walkin' Pets created the first ever Walkin' Wheels Duck wheelchair, a custom-made cart that helps Merlin get the exercise he needs.

Walkin' Pets made the trip from New Hampshire to the Goats of Anarchy sanctuary in New Jersey to deliver Merlin's new wheelchair and see him take his first steps.

In a release, Walkin' Pets said Merlin took to his wheelchair "like a duck to water". The company plans to keep working with Goats of Anarchy to help more disabled and injured animals in need.