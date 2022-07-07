Customers find relief with lower gas prices at a Hudson market

One gas station in Hudson, Maine claims to have the lowest regular gas prices in Penobscot County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUDSON, Maine — As of July 7, AAA puts Maine’s average regular gas price at over $4.90 per gallon. Penobscot County currently stands at $4.94.

Roger’s Market in Hudson is providing locals with a little bit of relief from the high gas prices.

Roger’s Market boasts, from what they can tell, to have the lowest gas prices in Penobscot County.

They are currently selling regular gas at $4.59 cents per gallon. For the locals, that little bit of relief goes a long way.

“With all the driving that I do, putting five dollars a gallon in there, it is just unrealistic," Bangor area real estate agent Kelly Graham said. "We’re glad that we live close by, that we can have, somewhat, affordable gas. More affordable gas, anyway, than all the other places around.”

The owners say deliveries come every two or three days, so the price can change depending on deliveries.

“We’ve got a lot of people that struggle and a lot of people on fixed incomes. We’ve got people that have been coming in the store for forty-plus years and we try to do everything we can for them, help them out,” Rick Trench, one of the co-owners of Roger's Market said.