TOWNSHIP 34 (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Lowell, Maine, died Wednesday when his truck left a rural Hancock County road, hit several trees and flipped on its roof, state police said.

According to Maine's Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, troopers along with forest rangers and game wardens responded late Wednesday morning to a crash involving a GMC Sierra pickup on Morrison Ridge Road in Township 34.

Gary Haskell, 53, died at the scene, McCausland said. State police determined Haskell had sustained severe trauma and injuries during the crash.

A passenger in the truck, 47-year-old Pamela Ireland, was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Haskell and Ireland were not wearing seat belts, McCausland said. Troopers believe speed and alcohol are apparent factors in the crash.

Members of the Milford and Burlington fire departments assisted in the crash response.

