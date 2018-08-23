PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Are you a fan of beer? Love puppies and dogs? The Animal Refuge League's 4th annual Ales for Tails is this Saturday afternoon!

It runs from 2 to 5 p.m at Thompson's Point, in Portland on Aug. 25.

Twenty-three breweries will be on hand to help quench your thirst!

"If you had to ask us our top three ways to spend an August weekend; hanging out with dogs and drinking beer would be there without question. To be able to support the tremendous work of the Animal Refuge League at the same time, makes it a gathering we look forward to all summer," says Shipyard Brewing Company.

All money raised will directly support the more than 5,000 homeless and displaced animals that are cared for by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland yearly.

Our own Katie Bavoso and Cory Froomkin will be emcees at this year's event! The weather is looking great, Saturday, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine!

For more information on the event, and how you can snag tickets visit their website.

