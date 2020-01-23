MAINE, USA — A "Josh" lost his ring and the finder would like to get it back to him.

Here's the thing, the person that found the ring, found it in Afghanistan, and he believed the owner was a 2007 Kennebunk grad.

Kennebunk High School reached out to the only Josh that graduated in 2007 and Josh said, "Not mine!"

Good luck to Josh the ring owner. We hope you get your ring back!

