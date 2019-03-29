THOMASTON, Maine — In June, voters in Thomaston will decide whether to continue funding the town's police department or dissolve it altogether. The majority of the police force left for jobs at neighboring law enforcement agencies within the past six months.

As a result, Chief Tim Hoppe and a part time officer cover the community of 2,800 people five days a week. Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's office patrol on the remaining days.

Hoppe says his department can't compete with other agencies that offer family health coverage. Right now, Thomaston only provides benefits for officers and not their family members.

Providing health coverage to the entire department would cost a little more than 600-thousand dollars. The town is still trying to figure if that is possible without a major tax increase.

Hoppe, who is an 18-year veteran with the department, could lose his job if the department is disbanded. He says he will do everything he can to keep the community safe.

"I'll make it work. If we have an open shift, I'll make sure that I do it, so we can stay consistent," said Hoppe.

Voters will have the final say as to what happens to the department when a referendum is held in June. If the department is dissolved, the town will contract with the sheriff's office to patrol the community.

An informational meeting will be held in May about options that will be included on the referendum ballot.