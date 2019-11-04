AUGUSTA, Maine — Law enforcement officers throughout the state are remembering a police chaplain who spent about three decades helping members at the local, county and state levels.

Pastor Don Williams died last week, April 2, at Gray Birch nursing home in Augusta. He was 68 years old and had been battling a long illness.

Williams became a chaplain for the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office in 1988, then went on to the Augusta Police Department and, most recently, Maine State Police. He was a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Augusta until his illness forced retirement.

Williams' death immediately preceded that of Maine State Police Trooper Detective Ben Campbell, who was tragically killed April 3 along I-95 when a tire came off a truck and struck him while he was helping a driver in Hampden.

A bitter irony, no doubt — for on a day, week and month when Williams' services were so badly needed, he was gone. Both events, combined, surely were and remain a major blow for the community.

The Augusta Police Department highlighted the unfortunate timing of the two deaths in a tweet on April 3, writing, "RIP sir," to its former chaplain.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office also posted a tribute to Williams on April 3, writing, "Don provided guidance and advice to many of us in the Law Enforcement community over the years. He was a Chaplin to several other agencies in the area and will be missed by all who knew him. May he Rest in Peace."

Maine State Police, too, wrote up a dedication to Williams' service:

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses. According to the crowdfunding page, listed as being set up by Gregory Lumbert, "the illness and medical expenses resulted in financial hardship on his family, and ultimately they do not have insurance to cover funeral expenses."

All proceeds are listed as going to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Augusta, Maine, 04330. You can donate here.

Williams' funeral was scheduled for noon Saturday, April 13, at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

NEWS CENTER Maine featured Williams in a two-part sweeps series about the challenges that police chaplains face. It ran on successive nights in November 2006. At the time, he had already been a chaplain for about two decades.

Williams called the job a ministry of presence, because so much of what they do is just being there for officers.

"They're taught how to shoot. They're taught how to handle a call. They're taught how to go in and take charge, but nobody tells them and works with them about how to deal with themselves after they've done some of these things," Williams told us in 2006. "We're able to develop a trust because we are there more … Our presence, they learn to trust us, they learn to deal with us."