PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For organizer and local business owner Jim Britt, its's not just a record attempt, but a celebration of immigrant influence in Portland.

This event is a kickoff to another event named Different Roads, which is a food festival that celebrates the cultural influence from around the world in local cuisine.

Thursday in Monument Square, was an attempt to do just that: build the world's largest Italian sandwich.

Britt says he approached ten local sandwich shops in the greater Portland area, and Botto's Bakery to supply the one-hundred fifty feet of bread.

Each sandwich shop built their portions of the sandwich using their own toppings, but kept to the basic ingredients.

