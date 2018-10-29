(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Joe Bouchard and Frank Moulton were just 17 and 18 years old when they joined the United States Navy back in the early 1940's, now more than 70 years later the two learned they served on the same ship during WWII.

Joe and Frank were brought together through Honor Flight Maine. They both were part of the weekend long trip this month.

Meet Joe and Frank! Tonight these two realized they served together on the U.S.S. Antietam during WWII. Just wait until you hear them, they are a hoot! #HonorFlightMaine pic.twitter.com/lBrakQ2LfD — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) October 28, 2018

"It was the U.S.S. Antietam." they both said.

The two don't remember each other but say it's possible they had bumped into each other at some point.

"There were 2000 onboard that ship, so anything could have happened." Moulton said.

Check out the full interview with the pair above.

© 2018 WCSH-TV