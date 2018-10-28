LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Kaitlyn Berthiaume, the lone Messalonskee cheerleader that you've seen on football sidelines this season, is inspiring the community. Not just the community she lives in, but the entire cheerleading community.

RELATED: Messalonskee's lone cheerleader

The National Cheering Association saw her story, and wanted to honor her by surprising her with a free trip to Disney World for her, her parents and her two coaches. Berthiaume will be a guest at the National High School Cheerleading Championship.

Berthiaume was invited to Lewiston High School Sunday morning and thought she was just sitting in on a coaches workshop. But instead, her dream of going to the National Championship came true.

"I was like, oh my god that's so awesome, that's so amazing," She said.

The National Cheering Association, is looking forward to honoring her.

"I thought how courageous, that's the first thing I thought. We talk about cheerleaders in terms of how they have so much school spirit and so much enthusiasm but they always do it with other cheerleaders that also have that same school spirit and enthusiasm," Steve Wright Varsity Spirit New England State Director said. "For one person to do that and say 'you know what I'm going to do it all by myself' I just thought it was super courageous and so I said 'you know I want to meet this person.'"

Wright reached out to the National Cheering Association headquarters about inviting Berthiaume to Orlando.

"It didn't take more than, you know, an hour before everybody had talked to each other and said yes this is what we're supporting," he said. "Our mission is to elevate student experiences and Katie did that all by herself so we thought what a good opportunity to elevate her experience by having her be our guest at the National High School Cheerleading Championships."

Berthiaume says she loves to inspire people and her coaches, Maila Couture and Annie Dobos, say she does just that.

"I told her she's moving mountains, and she is." Dobos said.

Couture and Dobos were just as surprised as Berthiaume.

"I'm absolutely excited and elated and I'm so happy that she decided to stick with it," Couture said.

Berthiaume will head to Orlando in Feburary for the trip of a lifetime.

© NEWS CENTER Maine