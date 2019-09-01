Sebago Road in Naples is closed temporarily after a logging truck went off the roadway Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident shortly before 10 a.m. The truck was traveling northbound on Sebago Road in Naples when it went off the snow-covered roadway at a curvy point.

The truck was found resting on its side in a ditch.

Philip Howard Jr., 55, of Bennington, New Hampshire was driving the truck. He was looked at by the Naples Fire and EMS departments for a complaint of pain.

The 2007 tractor and 53-foot trailer loaded with logs is owned by Jason Curtis Outdoor Services from Chichester, New Hampshire.

The roadway in this area will be closed for the next few hours for removal of the vehicle.