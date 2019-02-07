PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Multiple reports of noises sounding like gunfire prompted a law enforcement response and lockdown Tuesday at Pease Air National Guard Base, according to the base's 157th Air Refueling Wing.

The unit said reports came in around 11:30 a.m. from Building 100. Base security as well as state and local law enforcement responded, it said, and a thorough search revealed no substantiated threats.

An all-clear was issued at about 12:40 p.m., the 157th said.

According to the aerial refueling unit, the base entered a lockdown as they "treated the incident with extreme precaution, and the utmost safety of [its] community in mind."

The Newington Police Department said there was no threat to the community, and that it was jointly investigating with the Air National Guard. It said it responded to the base along with New Hampshire State Police.