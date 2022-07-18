Local resident finds alleged grenade at Lisbon home

The Lisbon Fire Department responded to a call Monday evening concerning an alleged grenade found at a local residence.

LISBON, Maine — The Lisbon Fire Department responded to report of an alleged grenade found at a local residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, Lisbon Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Guay told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Gary Hudon Sr. of Lisbon reportedly found the alleged explosive while digging around a stump at his Spring Street residence.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed the Maine State Police bomb team responded to the reported incident.

The MSP collected the alleged grenade and brought it to a MSP facility for further investigation, according to Guay.

Guay told NEWS CENTER Maine the alleged grenade appeared corroded, and authorities could not determine any significant markings at this time.

The scene was cleared by approximately 8:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported, Guay said.

No further information has been released at this time.