AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s larger towns and cities are asking the Legislature to do something it has never been willing to do: let the locals have their own sales tax.

The idea of a local option sales tax has been talked about for decades, but the Legislature has never allowed it. That changed slightly this week, when the House passed the local option tax plan, and it was scheduled for a Senate vote Friday.

The bill would increase the current taxes on meals and hotels by one penny. Most of the money would stay in the towns and cities that adopt the tax, while 25 percent of the revenue would go into a fund for rural development.

Mayors and a number of other municipal leaders, including Augusta Mayor Dave Rollins, say the tax would provide some much-needed additional revenue.

"It would be plus or minus a million dollars for us. Which is very significant,” Rollins said. “I can’t tell you it will reduce property taxes, but it's gonna positively affect property taxes."

Opponents, including Assistant House GOP Leader Rep. Trey Stewart, say they don’t want more taxes.

"I am against it, yes. It’s a tax increase first and foremost. Put as much lipstick on that pig as you want, it's still a tax increase," Stewart said.

That argument appears to have carried the day in the Senate on Thursday, where the local option sales tax was defeated by a vote of 21 to 14. The measure now goes back to the House for another vote, but with the result in the Senate, the chances of finally passing the local option tax appeared slim.