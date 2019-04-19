SEBAGO, Maine — 45-year-old Tim Smith spent 19 days on a waiting list at Yale-New Haven hospital in Connecticut.

On Tuesday, he got the call that doctors had a new heart for him. Smith is now recovering from the 12-hour procedure and faces a long road to recovery.

The father of two is becoming more alert each day. He's expected to get off the breathing tube and all of his sedation medication in the next few days.

Smith was put on the priority list for a heart transplant in late March after doctors told him his only option to survive was a new heart.

Smith has severe heat disease and had to step down as Chief of Fire and EMS in Sebago. He has had about 30 procedures -- including 13 stents to keep his vessels open.

Tim spent his 45th birthday in the hospital.

Friends and family cried when they got the call that there was a heart available. Those tears were also for the family of a 31-year-old man who died, so that Tim could live.

Doctors determined the heart from that donor was a perfect match, based on blood type and tissue. Now, Tim faces several weeks of intensive rehab before he can return home to Maine.

The family is facing several hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in medical bills., including 35-hundred dollars out of pocket for anti-rejection medication.

Anyone interested in donating to the Smith family can visit Tim Smith's GoFundMe account or Facebook page.