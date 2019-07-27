PORTLAND, Maine — Looking for a perfect way to spend a 'midsummer night'? Pop on down to Deering Oaks Park in Portland for some free theater.

The Fenix Theatre Company is hosting its 12th season of 'Shakespeare in the Park'.

This year, they're performing Shakespeare's most famous comedy: "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

The performance takes place 'in the round', which means the actors are surrounded by the audience on all sides.

The company says they want to make theater fun and available for everyone to enjoy.

"This is our twelfth season in Deering Oaks Park, and we love it. It's the center of Portland," said artistic director of Fenix Theatre Peter Brown. "It's a free event, so anybody that comes down can just wander in with their chair, their blanket, their picnic lunch, or you can just wander in without anything and see a play for free!"

The company is in the second week of a four-weekend run.

The performance (excluding tomorrow) will take place each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through August 10.