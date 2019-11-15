HOLLIS, Maine — The Pleasant Hill Excavators' maintenance garage was reduced to ash on Thursday after it caught fire.

According to a press release by the company, the Hollis Fire Department was called to their maintenance garage around 4:40 p.m. by the business owner when he saw smoke coming out of the back of the building.

Company officials say there were no employees at the garage at the time of the fire and the state fire marshal's office will be investigating.

Pleasant Hill Excavators provides road services and plowing to the Town of Hollis.

The company said the garage is a total loss.

Road Commissioner Robert Hanson, Jr. said in a statement, “Our employees and equipment are ready to salt, sand, plow the Town of Hollis roads.”

He stated, “We are here to serve the residents of Hollis. The phones are working and the equipment is ready. Pleasant Hill Excavators will continue to operate and provide plowing services to the town.

He also thanked the Hollis Fire Dept. and surrounding town departments that assisted. He thanks the community for their support.