HARPSWELL, Maine — A home in Harpswell is a complete loss after an early morning fire Friday.

The old Bethel Point Church and former school house was significantly damaged, as well.

The Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Aux. responded with the assistance of the Orr’s and Bailey Islands, Harpswell Neck, and Brunswick Fire Departments.

The fire happened on Bethel Point Rd. Friday morning just before 1 a.m.

According to Cundy's Harbor VFD, Topsham Fire Department provided standby coverage for Harpswell while crews were busy.

Crews were on scene around 5 hours.

Both occupants of the home were brought to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not know at this time.

Cundy's Harbor Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary

This story will be updated as more details become available.