Bangor bars prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Seasons Restaurant and Sports Bar in Bangor is gearing up for its annual tailgate party.

BANGOR, Maine — Local bars are preparing for the rush of customers this Super Bowl Sunday. Although the Patriots won't be taking the field, many football fans will be heading to the bars to watch the game with friends and family.

John Hafford, general manager of Seasons Restaurant and Sports Bar in Bangor, said his crew is gearing up for their annual tailgate party.

Hafford said there will be a photobooth and a number of giveaways, and of course, plenty of TV's to watch the game.

This comes as a relief for Seasons and other sports bars across Maine after being forced to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines last year during the football season.

Hafford said he's hoping the game between the Bengals and the Rams brings football fans back out to the bar.

"We don't have a New England vested interest in it anymore with no Tom Brady in it and no Patriots, so it will probably be a little slower than normal ... than it has been at least in past years with Super Bowls. But we'll be doing drink specials, food specials, and then we're also doing squares for some prize packages," Hafford said. "We'll have winners each quarter, so people that are here ... they'll be able to pick."