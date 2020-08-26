Lobster boat sinks after hitting ledge in Naskeag Harbor

Marine Patrol responded to a sinking lobster vessel that ran aground Wednesday near Naskeag Point in Brooklin.

Maine DMR says the incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. when Carl Gray, 45, of Sedgwick hit a ledge in Naskeag Harbor.

The 36-foot fishing vessel eventually ran aground near the boat launch at Naskeag Point and became submerged in the incoming tide.

Maine Marine Patrol responded to the incident.