Lobster boat sinks after hitting ledge in Naskeag Harbor

BROOKLIN, Maine — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) says a lobster vessel sank Wednesday near Naskeag Point in Brooklin.
Maine DMR says the incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. when Carl Gray, 45, of Sedgwick hit a ledge in Naskeag Harbor.
The 36-foot fishing vessel eventually ran aground near the boat launch at Naskeag Point and became submerged in the incoming tide.
Maine Marine Patrol responded to the incident.
Gray was taken to a nearby hospital by another fisherman, Maine DMR says.