HARPSWELL, Maine — A lobster boat with two people on board capsized off of Bailey Island.

According to the Emergency Management Director for the town of Harpswell, Art Howe, an uncle, 60, and his nephew, 15, were in the process of hauling a trap when an unexpected wave hit the boat which caused them to capsize about a mile off of Land's End on the tip of Bailey Island.

Howe says the two were able to climb on top of the capsized boat.

Names of the two people were not available at this time.

Someone on shore saw the capsized boat and called for help.

A couple of lobster boats went out from shore, where one of them found the guys, pulled them off the boat and to safety and towed the capsized boat.

Both fishermen were checked out and were okay.

Orr's and Bailey Fire Department, Cundy's Harbor Fire Department, along with Maine Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard assisted in the rescue.

The two fishermen were wearing life jackets.

