L.L. Bean is backing its renewed focus on the outdoors by doubling its charitable giving and channeling all of the new dollars to outdoors-oriented nonprofits.

That includes $3 million over the next three years to the National Park Foundation, $1 million to The Trust for Public Land and smaller donations.

Una Osili from the Lilly family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University said companies are becoming more strategic about philanthropy. She said shoppers want to buy from companies that align with their values.

L.L. Bean Chairman Shawn Gorman, great-grandson of the founder, said the company has donated more than $30 million over the past 10 years without much fanfare. But he says he wants shoppers to know "they're doing business with a company that's doing good things."