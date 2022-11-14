Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford this May

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three-time Grammy Award singer Lizzo will bring her voice and talents to Hartford this spring!
The singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our on Monday.
Lizzo will make several stops on the tour, including at Hartford's XL Center on May 6, 2023.
The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21 in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena. Public on-sale tickets begin Friday, Nov. 18 at this website.
Other stops will include:
April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
April 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 26 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
May 04 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
May 06 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
May 09 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena
May 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
May 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
May 25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
June 02 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

