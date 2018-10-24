PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Tiny homes are picking up in popularity all across the country, including Maine. Not a trailer home, or a camper, or an RV, a tiny home has no set definition, an issue that will be further discussed later in this article, but is traditionally smaller than 500 square feet, fits on a trailer and can be towed with a pickup truck or hearty SUV. A tiny home can also plug directly into an existing infrastructure, or function "off-grid" with a composting toilet and gravity water system.

As to who lives in these tiny homes, the reasoning varies; some are divorcees who want a less expensive way to live on their own, while others just generally want to save money by paying less and living with nothing more than what they need, others want to reduce their carbon footprint by choosing a more eco-friendly way of living, or want the freedom of being able to move their home wherever they want whenever they choose.

All week on the Morning Report, starting Monday October 24th, Katie Bavoso will be introducing us to tiny homes; what they are, who lives in them, the laws surrounding them, who makes and sells them, and what you need to know before you purchase and live in one.

