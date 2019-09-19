AUGUSTA, Maine — Twenty-seven people who were displaced by Monday's apparent gas-related explosion at LEAP Inc., in Farmington are being helped by the Red Cross.

Red Cross officials say as of Thursday, Sept 19, they were working with 27 people to help them get food, shelter and make sure other essentials are being met. They say that number may grow.

The Red Cross is also making caseworkers, disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care services available to the community as people try to get back to normal life after the explosion that killed one firefighter, Captain Michael Bell, and injured seven other men, six firefighters, and one LEAP employee.

Red Cross says anyone in the community looking to use those stories should call (855) 891-7325.

Western Maine Development Group is offering a free space for LEAP employees to use. Western Maine Development Group is owned by Gil Reed and Mark Berry and they are opening the space in Wilton to LEAP on a month-to-month basis. LEAP will need to cover the cost of the utilities and other necessary expenses.



“LEAP has but a few laptops and odds and ends to take into this facility, but they are strong, determined, and ready to get back to work. I am so proud of the resilience of my neighbors and the support our Franklin County community provides one another,” said Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department released information regarding how donations could be made and where they could be sent.

Locally, donations for victims and their families can be made at Franklin Savings Bank, located at 197 Main St. in Farmington. It's unclear if the bank's five other branches in Jay, Rangeley, Rumford, Skowhegan and Wilton were participating.

The bank is matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account.

You're asked to please refer to the following accounts when donating:

Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association

(Donations specifically for the firefighters and their families)

(Donations for others affected by the event)

(Donations for others affected by the event)

By mail, donations for LEAP employees, firefighters and others affected can be made through the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area by writing a check payable to "United Way of Tri-Valley Area" and labeled "LEAP Explosion Fund." An address is listed below, and more information is available from UWTVA at uwtva.org.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

218 Fairbanks Rd., P.O. Box 126

Farmington, ME 04938

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Larry Lord. As of Wednesday night, the crowdfunding tool had already raised more than $80,000.

The Portland Firefighters Burn Foundation has set up an account where people can donate to the Farmington firefighters' families.

An official said it's linked through the foundation's website, here.

Other GoFundMe pages have been started to help those who lost their homes to the explosion: for Alex & Chelsey and for Bailey Siprell.

