Livermore Falls Fire Department loses EMS license

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Fire Department's emergency medical license has been terminated, the Sun Journal reported.

Town Manager Amanda Allen informed selectmen that the EMS license expired on Nov. 30. The town has been without a chief since September.

Allen told selectment that the regional EMS coordinator contacted her on Nov. 8 to ask if the department would reapply, the paper reported. Lebrun wrote that she has not had a current contract with the past few fire cheifs.

Allen told selectmen that the towns of Jay and Livermore are paying their own firefighters to cover Livermore Falls, and Jay may begin charging for service.