Fire, black smoke pours from Caesars Superdome roof

It's unclear what caused the fire, or how severe the damage is.

NEW ORLEANS — A fire has broken out at the Caesar's Superdome on Tuesday, causing heavy smoke to billow from the roof of the stadium visible for miles.

Doug Thorton, the vice president of stadiums for ASM Global which manages the Superdome, tells the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the fire started in the stadium's "gutter tube" while workers were pressure washing the roof. Thorton said that the fire "is under control" and the New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene.

It is unclear what caused the fire or how badly the building was damaged. Workers could be seen scrambling on the roof as the flames burned. New Orleans EMS said one person was taken to University Medical Center with minor burns.

Thorton told the newspaper that the fire did not threaten the integrity of the building. Crews are now conducting a full damage assessment.

At one point, the active flame could be seen from the roof of the Superdome, but that flame has disappeared and the dark smoke whitened before dissipating.

New Orleans superdome is on fire 👀 pic.twitter.com/4kO10UYN1r — Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) September 21, 2021

My dad still works in Downtown NO. Apparently the Superdome is now on fire pic.twitter.com/7MijgwaRb7 — Drifted Left (@Johnny_Pawny) September 21, 2021

so the Superdome is on fire? pic.twitter.com/3G9A9J5aoy — allen (@allenvwin) September 21, 2021

09/21/2021. 3- Alarm Fire. Superdome. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/MSbIzQgmA0 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) September 21, 2021