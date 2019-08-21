LITCHFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for a Litchfield man in connection with the abduction of his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

On August 20 at 10:36 p.m., Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the man wanted is 36-year-old Joshua Tilley.

Tilley reportedly fled his mother's Litchfield home at 746 Dead River Road into the woods around 9 p.m.Tuesday. The release from McCausland came following an hours-long stand-off earlier in the day.

That investigation began after Maine State Police received a 911 text message from a woman around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. They weren't able to get in touch with her but pinged her phone and found it at an address on Dead River Road.

Police are now looking for Tilley and describe him as five feet, six inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The woman in question is safe.

Maine State Police have searched the woods and are advising residents with any signs of Tilley to call State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

McCausland said additional patrols will be on scene throughout the night.