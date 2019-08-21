LITCHFIELD, Maine — Joshua Tilley, the man wanted in Litchfield for domestic violence and kidnapping, is now in police custody.

He was arrested near his home in Litchfield by Maine State Police with help from the Sagdahoc Sheriff's Office and their police dog, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Tilley is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault and has been taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Tilley was wanted in connection with the abduction of his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

On August 20 at 10:36 p.m., Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the man wanted is 36-year-old Joshua Tilley.

Tilley reportedly fled his mother's Litchfield home at 746 Dead River Road into the woods around 9 p.m.Tuesday. The release from McCausland came following an hours-long stand-off earlier in the day.

That investigation began after Maine State Police received a 911 text message from a woman around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. They weren't able to get in touch with her but pinged her phone and found it at an address on Dead River Road.

Police are now looking for Tilley and describe him as five feet, six inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine Tilley has two arrest warrants -- one charge for domestic violence and the other for kidnapping.

The woman in question is safe. Police will not yet say how she got out of the house.

Police have searched the woods and are advising residents with any signs of Tilley to call State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

Officials were using a drone and K-9 units Tuesday night to try to find Tilley.

McCausland said additional patrols will be on scene throughout the night.