PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands gathered Tuesday in Portland to honor the life and service of Maine State Police Trooper Detective Ben Campbell.

Detective Campbell died last week in a freak incident along I-95 in which he was fatally struck by a wheel that had separated from a moving logging truck while assisting a driver near the breakdown lane in Hampden.

During the memorial service, Campbell's end of watch call was played. A dispatcher, presumably from the Maine State Police, called out for Campbell three times following a tone and thanked him for his service.

The end of watch call, or last radio call, is traditionally done in memoriam during the funeral or services of first responders who die in the line of duty.

Here's the transcript:

"[dispatch tone]

"Bangor 12-82 … Bangor 12-82 … Bangor 12-82 …

"Detective Benjamin Campbell, a seven-year veteran of the Maine State Police, was taken from us in the line of duty on April 3, 2019 …

"Detective Campbell cherished working side-by-side with his work family and the communities he serves …

"Ben, you are hero, and you'll be missed by all … God bless you and your family …

"Rest easy, Detective Campbell … you are now 10-7 … we have the watch from here …

"[dispatch tone]

"Bangor 12-82 … Bangor 12-82 …"