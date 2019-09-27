LISBON, Maine — A Lisbon man critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening has died.

Cyrus Lavers, 25, had been in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was taken after his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off Ridge Road, police said.

Lavers was not wearing a helmet, Lisbon police said at the time.

No information regarding a cause was immediately released, pending the completion of a crash reconstruction report.

Police said due to ongoing blood and chemical testing being conducted by the state medical examiner's office, "the determination of any alcohol use or intoxication by the operator will not be addressed at this time."