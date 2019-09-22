LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Lisbon sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not identified the operator of the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was located in a drainage ditch on the southbound side of Ridge Road, according to a press release from Detective Richard St. Amant of the Lisbon Police Department.

The operator was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was headed south on Ridge Road when it went off the road near Webster Road.

The operator was not wearing a helmet, according to St. Amant.

A crash reconstructionist from the Lewiston Police Department continues to investigate.

The operator has not been identified pending notification of family.

No further information was immediately available Sunday morning.