Liquor sales still higher than normal this time of year

At the start of the pandemic, alcohol sales were up. Now, things have settled down a bit, but some say there's still more people shopping than usual.

MAINE, USA — When the pandemic started back in March, people ran to the store to buy toilet paper, and also alcohol.

Now, store owners say that panic buying has subsided and fewer people are buying alcohol in bulk, but there is a new trend.

Folks who work in the industry say that now more people are looking for recipes for their favorite cocktails since their favorite bars are closed or have to close before 9 p.m. due to the curfew.

"I will say that people do come to me with a significant amount of cocktail questions so pine state with their suggested cocktails, it does give people a lot of ideas and people do typically come to me with those ideas," Old Port Spirits general manager Kye O'Connor said.