Maine teen reported missing; last suspected location was Searsport

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing 16-year-old from Lincolnville.
Captain Noble was last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday, March 23, according to a release issued by the sheriff's office on Friday. He was wearing a dark blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and dark hiking pants at the time, but he may have since changed his clothing.
His last suspected location was Main Street in Searsport.
Officials ask that anyone who have information call Detective Frank Pellerin at 207-338-2040 or frank.pellerin@waldocountyme.gov.
