Lincoln woman devasted after her mother's headstone goes missing

Susan French says she was recently notified by a friend that her mom’s gravestone was gone from the local cemetery.

LINCOLN, Maine — It’s always nice when a story has a happy ending—but this one started with devastation.

Susan French, of Lincoln, says a friend notified her that her mother's gravestone was missing from the local cemetery. French said she was beside herself after hearing someone had taken the gravestone.

She says her mother's headstone has been there since 2006 and several of her family members visit the grave. Said she can't believe someone would disrespect someone like that.

"It's really bizarre that someone would take the mount and the double stone," French said. "It’s got to weigh, my brother thought, probably 2 to 300 pounds so, one person didn’t do it. It had to have been more than one."

After our interview with Susan French, NEWS CENTER Maine learned the gravestone had mistakenly been taken by a private contractor who is doing maintenance on another gravestone.