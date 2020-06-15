MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police Department said a man from Lincoln died when his car crashed in a nearby township over the weekend.

The body of Artie Lujan, 50, was found by the wreck off the Access Road in T2-R8 Monday morning.

Trooper Kari Kurth said Lujan's car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, became airborne, and slammed into a tree. The car was about 200 feet into the woods when searchers found it Monday morning as they were looking for Lujan, who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

The car was overturned on its roof. According to police, Lujan was thrown from the wreck and died at the scene.

