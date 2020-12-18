Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says man shot and killed in armed confrontation with deputies in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed Friday morning in an armed confrontation with deputies in Jefferson.
At about 12:25 a.m., the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a home on Rockland Road in Jefferson. Deputies entered the home and said they witnessed an ongoing assault between a man and a woman. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, this led to an armed confrontation between the man and the deputies inside the home just after 1 a.m.
No deputies were injured.
As is the case with any officer-involved shooting, the Maine Attorney General’s Office, assisted by the Maine State Police, is investigating the incident and sent a team of investigators to Jefferson.
The name of the man who was killed and the deputies involved are being withheld pending appropriate family notifications.
No further information is being released at this time pending the investigation.