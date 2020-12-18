Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says man shot and killed in armed confrontation with deputies in Jefferson

Deputies entered a home on Rockland Road early Friday morning and said they witnessed an ongoing assault between a man and a woman.

JEFFERSON, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed Friday morning in an armed confrontation with deputies in Jefferson.

At about 12:25 a.m., the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a home on Rockland Road in Jefferson. Deputies entered the home and said they witnessed an ongoing assault between a man and a woman. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, this led to an armed confrontation between the man and the deputies inside the home just after 1 a.m.

No deputies were injured.

As is the case with any officer-involved shooting, the Maine Attorney General’s Office, assisted by the Maine State Police, is investigating the incident and sent a team of investigators to Jefferson.

The name of the man who was killed and the deputies involved are being withheld pending appropriate family notifications.