ETNA, Maine — A lightning strike was to blame Tuesday for a fire that ignited a home or property in Etna, a dispatch official said.

The fire at 2073 Dixmont Rd. started sometime Tuesday afternoon and crews were still on scene around 5:45 p.m.

A county regional communications official said he heard the fire had been put out, possibly by the homeowner, but that firefighters hadn't yet pulled back.

It wasn't immediately clear if the lightning strike hit the homeowner's home or another building or structure on their property.

