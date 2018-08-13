STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- No matter where you live in Maine you've likely seen one of its helicopters flying overhead. LifeFlight is honoring its 20th year, transporting patients of all ages and the pilots, nurses, technicians, and survivors are sharing the stories that have united them, all while sporting a unified look.

They held a photo shoot at a LifeFlight hanger last week with everyone sporting "survivor" shirts, created by Catalyst for Change, the company known for its "just a kid in Maine" shirts. Monday, those photos of the survivors and crew wearing the shirts were released on Facebook along with their inspirational stories.

Dave Coughlan attended the photo shoot to share his story.

"LifeFlight saved my life," he said.

Nearly ten years ago, after a ski trip, he went to the hospital with an earache.

"Ended up with a hairline fracture at the base of my skull," he said.

Coughlan was also diagnosed with meningitis and slipped into a coma. He doesn't remember being taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center or what could have caused that initial fracture.

"I gave up trying to figure it out because I really don't think I'll ever figure it out."

He is thankful for LifeFlight, and the crew who helped save his life. He says he's proud to wear the "survivor" shirt.

Starting Friday, 100% of the proceeds of all survivor shirts sold will be donated to LifeFlight.

LifeFlight transported its first patient on September 28th 1998. Since then, the non-profit has carried an estimated 25,000 patients.

