BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Aircraft hangars in Bangor, Lewiston, and Sanford welcomed people Monday to tour the medical helicopters and meet the crews of LifeFlight of Maine.

Husson University student Tristan Kaldenberg had a very personal reason to want to check in on LifeFlight. He was heading back to college from Massachusetts when his car was hit by another driver going the wrong way on the highway last year.

Kaldenberg said he doesn’t remember much about the head-on collision but knows first responders at the scene and LifeFlight of Maine played a critical role in his rescue.

RELATED | LifeFlight looks back on 20 years

RELATED | 'LifeFlight saved my life': Survivors unite to honor two decades of service

"Without the team here, there would be no story," Kaldenberg said. "Without the team and all the people that have to help me, there would have not been this miracle story of my recovery. It is all owed to the people who have helped me."

LifeFlight has three helicopters and one airplane stationed in Maine.

© NEWS CENTER Maine